Young dad and ‘inspiring’ NHS Fife doctor, aged 36, dies following illness

Tributes have been paid to a young dad of two who worked as a doctor in Fife, including through the Covid crisis, after he died aged 36.

The dad of two died following a six-week illness, and heartfelt tributes have been shared by his wife, colleagues and friends.

Alistair Dewar joined NHS Fife as a consultant in the emergency department at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

He was also active in community and religious groups such as Origin Scotland, and had sung in the group’s choir since 2004.

Wife’s tribute to young dad

Sara, Alistair’s wife, paid tribute to her husband and the father of the couple’s two sons, saying his family could not imagine life without him.

NHS Fife chief executive Carol Potter said her thoughts were with Sara and Alistair’s loved ones.

She told said: “Our thoughts are very much with Alistair’s wife and their two boys at this sad time.

“Alistair joined NHS Fife in 2018 as a consultant in our Emergency Department and worked tirelessly to care for patients throughout Fife’s response to the pandemic.

NHS Fife doctor ‘greatly missed’

“Alistair was regarded as an inspiring colleague, and a dedicated educator who loved teaching.

“He will be greatly missed by his colleagues in the Emergency Department and across NHS Fife.”

Medical director Dr Christopher McKenna, added: “Alistair has been a friend and colleague to many of us for a number of years and we are all deeply upset by this death earlier this week.

“As well as being an incredibly popular and dedicated clinician, Alistair was loved and respected by his colleagues in equal measure and enjoyed working here in Fife.

“Our staff working in the Emergency Department continue to come to terms with this awful news and we are doing all that we can to support them at this difficult time.”

Writing in tribute of Alistair on their social media page, Origin Scotland said he was a “stalwart” of the organisation.

Colleagues of Alistair’s in the emergency department said: “Thank you to all at Royal Infirmary Edinburgh critical care and Aberdeen ICU who cared for him.

“Love to his awesome family and all those at NHS Fife who knew him.

“We’re going to miss you buddy.”