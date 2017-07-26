A teenager with a knife and hammer threatened to chop off a six-year-old’s head after luring him into an underpass, it has been alleged.

Police have charged a 14-year-old boy over the incident, which is alleged to have happened in Whitfield.

The mother of the child — who cannot be named for legal reasons — said she feared the worst after being told her son had gone off with the teenager.

She told the Tele: “My other son came running to tell me that a teenager with a hammer and a knife was threatening children who were out playing.

“He said he had taken my younger child into the underpass and that he had been carrying the knife and hammer. He had been saying that he was going to chop his head off.”

The woman said she immediately ran to the underpass but there was no sign of her son or the teenager. She added: “I was terrified and panicking and began to think the worst.

“I was getting quite hysterical but other local parents came to try to help me find my son.

“We eventually found him in the local park.

“I was shaking and very upset and angry.

“I contacted the police straight away to tell them about what had happened and police officers came round very quickly.”

The woman said her son had nightmares after the incident.

Meanwhile, a man from the area said his eight-year-old son had also been playing in the area when he was approached by the teenager.

He said: “My son came running in to tell us there was a boy with a hammer and a knife threatening him and his pals.

“He told me he had taken a wee boy into the underpass and had threatened to chop his head off.

“He said the teenager also wanted him to go but he ran straight home because he was so scared.

“It’s terrifying to think that a teenager with a knife and hammer was threatening younger children.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an incident at Whitfield Square, Dundee, on Friday.

“A report has been sent to the youth justice assessor for consideration.”