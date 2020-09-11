Young boys left battered and bruised after attack at Montrose park, with toy thrown in pond

A vicious attack on young boys at a Montrose park has left a mum horrified.

The three boys, two aged seven and one aged six, were playing in the Borrowfield Park with their toy guns when they were assaulted by a pair of older girls.

The lads claim the pair pushed them and threw rocks at them, before chucking one of their toys in a nearby pond.

The attack left the boys badly hurt, with one sporting a large bruise on his head after being pushed into play equipment.

Another boy has been left “very anxious” by the incident.

His mother, who asked that her and her son remain anonymous, said: “The kids around here are so intimidating, they won’t hesitate to throw rocks at you or egg you.

“My son and his friends were playing at the park, they were supervised by friend, and I got a call from her saying what had happened.

“One boy has a huge lump on his head and the others were very upset.

“Yesterday was quite upsetting for the boys, my son’s now really anxious and scared about going outside.

“I think that because they are older kids it’s very easy for them to intimidate him, my son’s friend was very scared last night after it happened.

“I was so angry, but obviously I can’t just go and approach the kids that were involved, so I had to put up a front for my son and act calm.”

The horrified mum has claimed the attack is just one example of a wider bullying issue in the area.

She added: “That’s not all that goes on around here.

“People are bullied, attacked, have toys stolen and are pushed in the pond, it seems like it’s non-stop around here.

“I understand that parents don’t have complete control of their kids, but I like to think that I’d know where my son or my daughter is when they’re out.”

A police spokesman: “We received a report about a boy being assaulted in the park which happened on Wednesday September 9.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”