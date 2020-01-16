You will soon be able to get a Clark’s Bakery delivered to your door

One of Dundee’s oldest bakeries has teamed up with one of its newest delivery services to help bring treats to the city’s streets.

Clark’s Bakery has teamed up with electric car delivery service Zippy D in an exclusive partnership.

Customers at the bakery will soon be able to order from the Zippy D app and have their food delivered within 20 minutes.

The bakery, which was founded in 1950, currently has nine shops in the city, employs over 100 staff and is still a family run business.

Owner, and director Jonathan Clark said: “Clark’s Bakery has been wanting to set up a delivery service for quite some time, but we needed to find the right delivery partner who compliments our families values.

So the time has come for @clarksbakery to start deliveries. We are delighted to team up with @zippyddundee. We will be… Posted by Clark's 24 Hour Bakery on Wednesday, 15 January 2020

“Having met with Neil, we knew that his delivery service matched all our needs.”

The move was announced online by Clark’s and has already proved popular with customers.

Neil Robertson, managing director of Zippy D said: “Clark’s made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon and we have to say that the response has been incredibly positive.”

The two businesses hope the new service will be up and running by the middle of next week.

Zippy D is entering into its second trading year after launching in May 2019 with eight electric vehicles.