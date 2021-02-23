‘You will always be my angel’ – Tributes paid to teenage football star after sudden death in Crieff

Tributes have been paid to a popular young footballer whose sudden and “unexplained” death has devastated friends and family.

Matthew Taylor, 15, died after falling seriously ill in his home town of Crieff on Friday night.

Emergency services were scrambled to a property in Corlundy Crescent at around 10.30pm. The Crieff High School student was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said his death was being treated as “unexplained” and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

Mum Andrena Taylor paid tribute to Matthew, the youngest of her three sons, on social media.

“Sweet dreams, my dear boy. Sleep tight,” she wrote. “You will always be my angel.”

In 2017, aged just 11, Matthew ran a 5K race to raise hundreds of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support. He decided to undertake the challenge after his dad Andy was diagnosed with throat cancer.

Matthew was a promising footballer who played with Crieff Juniors Football Club and Letham FC.

A spokesman for Crieff Juniors said: “We have lost one of our own this weekend.

“Our deepest condolences and thoughts go out to Dee Taylor and the family. Matthew, our quiet, unassuming, honest, hardworking, blonde flying winger with a penchant for scoring important goals will be sorely missed by coaches, players and all others associated with the 2005’s team.”

Letham Community Sports Club posted on its Facebook page: “Sad news this weekend that a former member of our club has passed away.

“We were blessed to get to know Matthew in his time with our 2004 Tangies and a thoroughly pleasant and well liked young man he was.”

A Youth Football Scotland spokesman added: “Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this heartbreaking time.”

Matthew had a flair for music and was involved in the Muthill School singing group. He was also a keen drummer, and took part in after-school boxing lessons.

Many friends paid tribute to the youngster by posting rows of green hearts on Facebook.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of the sudden death of a 15-year-old child shortly after 10.30pm on Friday, February 19.

“The boy took unwell at an address in Corlundy Crescent in Crieff and was pronounced dead at the scene.”

She said: “The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”