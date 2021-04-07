‘You want a square go?’ — Dundee man jailed after ‘beast’ dispute

A man who brandished a hammer and a knife in a violent row has been locked up.

Michael Etchells confronted men who called him a “beast” and accused him of being a child sex offender outside his home on St Columba Gardens.

The 28-year-old was left bloodied during the incident, with Dundee Sheriff Court hearing Etchells did not know how the dispute began.

It was revealed Etchells’ partner became aware of their intercom being buzzed repeatedly at 10.30am on the morning in question and hearing men shouting from below.

Prosecutor Lora Apostolova said: “The witness heard loud voices shouting ‘you’re a beast’ and ‘you’re a grass’.

“The same voices were heard shouting ‘that Michael Etchells that stays in the top flat is a beast’.”

‘Am I not allowed to defend myself?’

Fuming Etchells armed himself with a hammer and a knife before shouting: “Come on then. You came to my door, you want a square go?”

Etchells began swinging the weapons at the men but was struck on the head with a pole, causing it to bleed.

A second pole was thrown at Etchells but the men fled after hearing police sirens.

In another incident, Etchells was seen with a knife after police were contacted about a reported mass brawl on the same street.

He told police: “What was I expected to do? Am I not allowed to defend myself?”

Jailed

Appearing from custody, Etchells, a prisoner of HMP Perth, admitted shouting, engaging in a fight and brandishing a hammer and a knife on July 28 on St Mungo’s Terrace.

Etchells was found with a kitchen knife on August 25 on the same street.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton said: “On both occasions, Mr Etchells’ position is that certain individuals had come to his home address to cause him difficulty.

“There had been a falling out with another neighbour for reasons unknown to him. Eventually Mr Etchells’ patience ran thin.

“He was in no way entitled to take matters into his own hands or arm himself to do so.”

Sheriff Richard MacFarlane jailed Etchells for a total of 22 months.