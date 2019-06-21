‘You walk past the house and you still think about what happened to those children’

It will take the people of Coupar Angus a long time to recover from the horrific events that unfolded in their quiet town on the morning of November 11 last year.

A 10-year-old boy lay dead in his home, stabbed to death by his own father, who had also attacked an eight-year-old girl before throwing himself out of the window as he tried, but failed, to take his own life.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, Karl Morris, also known as Andrew, admitted killing his son Kane Morris by stabbing him six times as he lay in bed in his father’s flat on Union Street.

Morris also admitted attempting to kill the little girl by stabbing her in the lung. She survived the attack. The court heard that Kane bravely used his final moments to try and protect the girl from his father.

As word of yesterday’s court proceedings filtered out in Coupar Angus, locals told how the town was still struggling to comprehend what happened that night.

Anne Smith, 33, a mum-of-two, said: “It’s going to take Coupar Angus a very long time to get over this.

“We are a small, tight-knit community and everyone knows everyone else and their business.

“Feelings were running high at the time and this is bringing it all back for everyone.

“I’m shocked at all that has happened.

“I would see Karl Morris every day as I took the children to school. He would stand outside the house waiting for his lift to work.

“He seemed a lovely guy and would always chat and pass the time of day.

“He seemed a hard-working, normal dad.

“I dread to think what came over him and what took place in there that night.”

Today the property where Kane died is boarded up with a ‘for sale’ sign in the garden.

Anne said: “The house has been on the market for a while now but who would want to buy it knowing what happened there.”

Lisa Jenkins, 29, said: “I have to pass the house every day on my way to nursery with my little boy and it really upsets me every time.

“When you walk past it you can’t help but think what happened to those children.”

She added: “I’m glad to hear he has admitted what he did. It saves the family having to go through the horrors of a trial played out in public.

“This was a tragedy for everyone involved. You just can’t stop thinking about those poor little children and what happened that night.

“It scares me to think what that little girl will have to cope with as she grows older. One day she will understand what took place.”

Gordon Ross, 54, said: “I think a lot of people will be relieved that he has admitted the charges but I also think that many will be shocked.

“He was well-known by many people in the town. Those children were also very well-known and very popular little things.”

“I used to see him around and when I heard what had happened I couldn’t believe it.

“For many locals it has tarnished the town for a long time to come.”

Morris was remanded at Carstairs state hospital after admitting a charge of culpable homicide, reduced from murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility, accepting he fatally struck Kane several times with a knife. He also admitted a charge of attempted murder against the girl and a third charge of possessing cannabis on November 11 last year.

Lord Mulholland deferred sentence until August 12, pending psychiatric and criminal justice reports.

He also praised Kane’s “incredible bravery and self-sacrifice” in trying to protect the young girl despite his own ultimately life-ending injuries.