‘You just killed my cat’ – repeat offender launches foul-mouthed tirade at sheriff after being jailed for chasing kids and trying to bite Dundee cop

An irate beggar accused a sheriff of killing his cat as he was jailed for chasing terrified children and trying to bite a police officer.

Christopher Tennant shouted: “You ******* bitter, twisted ****. You just killed my cat you sick ****,” at Sheriff John Rafferty before being led to the cells of Dundee Sheriff Court.

The repeat offender was sentenced to eight months in prison after admitting a hat-trick of bizarre offences.

A booze-fuelled Tennant, 40, chased three children off a bus and across Dundee city centre in June after initially asking them for a lighter.

On Monday, the lout tried to bite the finger of a police officer on Arklay Street before saying: “It was just a nibble.”

Prosecutor Christine Allan revealed that Tennant also smashed out windows at Manhattan Works-based Court Street Cars on May 16.

Nearby residents saw him use a chair and a garden tool to cause the damage.

Almost a month later, Tennant struck up conversation with the three children on a bus between High Street, Lochee and Victoria Road.

Earlier, passengers overheard him call the driver a “blue-eyed ****.”

Ms Allan said: “The witnesses came off the bus at Victoria Road and the accused followed them. He had earlier asked them if they had a lighter which they didn’t.

“They were going to cut through the Wellgate Centre but found it was closed. They went back down Victoria Road and the accused ran towards them.

“This scared the witnesses and the accused proceeded to chase them down numerous streets. They then went towards the Steeple church while the accused went to the nearby bus stop at Nethergate.”

Tennant was arrested shortly afterwards but came to the attention of officers again after he was reported for causing “annoyance” on Arklay Street.

He was said to have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs but nothing was found in his possession. While in a police vehicle, Tennant leaned over and attempted to bite the officer’s right index finger.

The thug said: “It was just a nibble.”

Tennant, of Pitalpin Court, appeared from custody and pleaded guilty to damaging the windows of Court Street Cars on May 16, shouting offensive remarks and pursuing the three children on June 12 and assaulting PC Daniel Stirling on August 10 by trying to bite him on the body.

Alexandra Short, defending, said alcohol abuse was at the centre of Tennant’s offending and said he had recently been struggling to cope with his partner being remanded in custody.

She said: “He has always had a problem with alcohol. He is not coping with his partner being remanded. He is clearly a person who needs some sort of supervision.”

Tennant launched an expletive-laden tirade at Sheriff Rafferty while asking Ms Short who would look after his cat.

Before jailing Tennant, Sheriff Rafferty said: “It must have been an extremely frightening incident for these persons (the children) that caused them to flee. The final matter is an attempt to bite a police officer on the finger and police officers are required to be protected from that.”

A ranting Tennant slammed a door as he was led away by security staff.