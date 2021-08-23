News / Court ‘You inflicted a death filled with confusion, pain and terror’ – Chronic gambler given life sentence for murdering Fife pensioner he preyed on By Grant McCabe August 23, 2021, 11:11 am Updated: August 23, 2021, 1:03 pm Sandeep Patel has been given a life sentence for murdering Annie Hall in her Fife home A doctor’s son from Fife who murdered one of his late father’s elderly patients has been jailed for at least 20 years. Sandeep Patel suffocated 97-year-old Annie Temple at her home in Kinglassie on October 25, 2019. The chronic gambler had earlier preyed on Annie for her money. The 38 year-old medical researcher was convicted in June of murder following a protracted trial. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe