‘You inflicted a death filled with confusion, pain and terror’ – Chronic gambler given life sentence for murdering Fife pensioner he preyed on

A doctor’s son from Fife who murdered one of his late father’s elderly patients has been jailed for at least 20 years.

Sandeep Patel suffocated 97-year-old Annie Temple at her home in Kinglassie on October 25, 2019.

The chronic gambler had earlier preyed on Annie for her money.

The 38 year-old medical researcher was convicted in June of murder following a protracted trial.