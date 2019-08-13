You could WIN £1,000 with our Pin it to win it competition

How do you fancy having £1,000 in cash to spend in time for the weekend?

With the schools going back and, for many, the memories of a break in the summer sun already fading, we are determined to brighten up someone’s week – and it could be yours.

On Friday, every copy of the Evening Telegraph will feature a unique four-digit Pin.

All you have to do is register the code before 8pm on Friday and you could be quids in.

One of the codes we print will unlock the Tele’s cash machine and, if you are lucky enough to have the right code, you will instantly win the £1,000 jackpot. If no one registers the successful code, you will still be in with a chance, as all of those who entered will go into a prize draw for the cash.

The competition is free to enter – all you have to do is buy a copy of the Tele and register the unique code. And you can buy as many Teles and enter as many codes as you like.

Tele editor Dave Lord believes the competition is coming at the right time.

“Who wouldn’t benefit from a little extra cash at this time of year?” he said.

“With summer holidays behind us and a long spell of work ahead, an extra £1,000 could certainly be put to good use – be it for a future holiday, some home improvements or some really special family days out.

“However our winner spends the cash, here’s hoping they thoroughly enjoy it.

“It is really simple to take part in the competition but remember – you have to be Pin it to win it.”

The competition is made possible thanks to DC Thomson’s state-of-the-art Kingsway-based printing press.

A special digital printhead ensures each copy of your Evening Telegraph can be individualised, meaning no two copies are the same.

Every paper on Friday will be stamped with its own unique code – with one four-digit Pin guaranteed to unlock the £1,000 prize.

“The digital printhead gives us lots of opportunities for fun competitions and promotions such as this,” Dave added.

“Hopefully lots of readers will enjoy taking part and it is great to think one lucky reader will be ending the week £1,000 better off – good luck!”

Don’t forget to snap up the Tele on Friday for your chance to win.