‘You could save up to nine lives’ – tell us your story about the value of organ donation

The law in Scotland is changing to introduce an opt out system for organ and tissue donation for deceased donors in autumn next year.

The Human Tissue (Authorisation) (Scotland) Bill received a majority backing by MSPs in June after a debate in Holyrood.

Previously, donors have been required to “opt-in” in order for their organs to be donated, with many people carrying a donor card.

Now, Scotland will move to a system of “presumed consent” for organ and tissue donations.

Donating organs and tissue can save up to nine lives, according to Organ Donation Scotland.

Joe FitzPatrick, minister for public health, sport and wellbeing, said at the time the bill was passed it was a “momentous day for Scotland”.

The Dundee West MSP said: “It’s the biggest change in organ donation legislation in Scotland since the Scottish Parliament came to power and I’m really excited.”

Supporters believe the bill, first launched in June, will increase the number of life-saving donors and operations.

Under the new rules, anyone over the age of 16 is considered to be a consenting donor, unless they opt-out. They must have been resident in the country for at least a year to be on the list.

The bill does include provisions to make sure the wishes of families and next of kin are respected, and excludes people who do not have the capacity to understand the rules.

You still have a choice if you want to be a donor or not when you die, and you do not have to wait until autumn 2020 to make this decision.

Just this week we told the emotional story of a Perthshire bride who paid tribute to the organ donor who saved her father’s life – allowing him to walk her down the aisle.

Last year, Angus dad-of-three Luke Chapman told how he had been cured of diabetes after a 22-year battle with the disease, following a kidney and pancreas transplant.

One Dundonian even told how he selflessly donated a kidney while still alive, saying: “Well, why wouldn’t I?…it was the right thing to do.”

The sons of a Dundee taxi driver who died after a bleed on the brain spoke of their pride in their father’s death saving the lives of others, with the family receiving an award on his behalf.

According to Organ Donation Scotland at this moment in Scotland, around 550 people with life-threatening illnesses are on transplant waiting lists, making it important for everyone to decide whether they want to be a donor and to share that decision with their family, with months still to wait until the new law comes into force.

