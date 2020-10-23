You can have your Christmas in March thanks to Arbroath firm’s innovative Turkeybank idea

It could be a Christmas like no other, with health chiefs warning Covid-19 restrictions could prevent people from having traditional family celebrations.

And, with just nine weeks left, festive businesses have already begun to notice the impact of the uncertainty surrounding the big day.

Elizabeth Gray, of the Corn Kist and Milton Haugh Farm Shop, in Carmyllie says turkey sales have plummeted this year – but the firm is now offering an alternative which it hopes will ensure families still get to experience the annual tradition.

The “Turkeybank” allows customers to purchase their birds as they would normally, but then have them stored in the shop’s freezers ready to be picked up for some delayed festive fun.

Like many other businesses the shop has been struggling throughout the pandemic.

Elizabeth said: “We are panicking, really panicking.

“The farm shop isn’t busy enough, the coffee shop is busier, but it could be busier still and obviously we have had to take tables out for social distancing so we can’t fit as many in as we used to.

“It is day by day at the moment and it is worrying.

“We have ordered 100 turkeys and we have only sold 10.

“Our post on Facebook hit 27,000 people but that is all we have managed to sell.

“It’s trying times for everyone at the moment and everyone is thinking about their money, but we as a business have really got think about it.

“We have to plan ahead and start thinking about Christmas.

“The storage idea came about because the current rules would mean people couldn’t have their families for Christmas.

“We are just trying to put things in place to help people and help us, so that if things

do change down the line, we can have a late Christmas, as such.”

For people who decide to still celebrate the big day in style, the shop has also put together a pack with everything they need.

Elizabeth said safety is of paramount importance and, having run a successful contactless pick-up service during lockdown, she believes customers know they can trust the operation.

But she still has major concerns for her business.

“You know what it’s like at Christmas, the supermarkets are heaving and people are buying loads and loads of stuff which they don’t need,” she said.

“I am hoping that by seeing they can get all their Christmas dinner in one go it’s a safe place to come. I want people to feel safe coming here and the contactless pick-up worked really well for us during lockdown.

“Every single slot was full for weeks, but now all these people have disappeared and we don’t know where they’ve gone.”

While Elizabeth wants people to shop at Milton Haugh as a local business, she also practices what she preaches.

“I use nothing but local suppliers,” she said. “All my bread is local from bakers in Arbroath and Carnoustie, my meat comes from an Arbroath butcher or a Forfar butcher, my milk comes from the dairy in Forfar, so I use local wherever I can get it. It’s a massive network we are in the middle of. My egg supplier is nearby too,” she said.

“Local people need to survive. We were the ones that were here for them. The supermarkets will survive because they have lots of money, but we don’t.”