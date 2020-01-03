‘You are loved and adored by so many people’: Tributes to ‘remarkable’ Ruby as Inchture girl loses cancer battle

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to a brave little girl who died after battling stage four cancer.

Ruby Stewart, six, had stage four alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma.

Days before Christmas Ruby, from Inchture, was admitted to the high dependency unit in Ninewells before being transferred to PICU in Edinburgh with suspected pneumoncystis jirovecii pneumonia.

She was then transferred back to Ninewells before the New Year.

A post on the Facebook page The Unicorn with the Ruby Horn’ set up by copywriter Kevin Anderson, said: “The world is a darker place today. Ruby passed away peacefully at around 12.45am this morning.

“All of our thoughts and love are sent to Claire and Andy and all of their family and friends who are grieving for the loss of the most remarkable of kids.

“Rest in peace Ruby. You are loved and adored by so many people. Thank you for being our friend.”

Just days before her final hospital admission Ruby had her Christmas wishes come true by travelling to Lapland to meet Santa.

Kevin and Ruby had been working on a book titled ‘The Unicorn with The Ruby Horn’ which was published in November with funds raised going to the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group.

Hundreds of people left comments of support on the post on Facebook.

One said: “Absolutely devastated. Thinking of Claire and Andy and everyone else so close to ruby at this sad time. What a special little human she was. Sending lots of love.”

Another comment said: “I am utterly devastated to be reading this as are my children. They will never forget Ruby, her infectious smile and caring loving manner. Fly high angel girl, you are at peace now.”

Meanwhile, Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group – CCLG said: “We’re all so sorry to hear this horrible news and all our thoughts are with Claire, Andy and family – do get in touch if there is anything we can do to help.”