Dundee flop Yordi Teijsse says he doesn’t want to return to Dens Park after his loan deal at German side Wuppertaler SV comes to an end this summer.

After signing from amateur Dutch side Quick Boys in May 2016, the former fitness coach made 11 appearances in dark blue, scoring one goal in a 7-0 win over Forfar last July.

After making his last appearance for the club in the 1-0 win at Hamilton on October 29, Teijsse was shipped out on loan to the German fifth division side Wuppertaler in January.

He has since hinted at a return to old side Quick Boys despite having a year to run on his Dundee deal.

Talking to Dutch newspaper Leidsch Dagblad, Yordi said: “They know how hard this season has been for me.

“It has cost me my relationship and I learned a lot about myself.

“I am supposed to report back to training at Dundee on June 23 but whether I will actually return there, I really don’t know.”

Describing his first season in professional football as a failure, Teijsse struggled with life at Dens but is contracted to the club until summer 2018.

He has scored two goals in 11 matches for Wuppertaler this campaign.