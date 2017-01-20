A gang of 12 youths went on a “rampage” through a quiet residential area with a metal pole being thrown and a fence kicked down.

The group descended on Holyrood Street in Carnoustie just after 9pm, with residents describing the scene as like “a fully blown fist fight involving men”.

Natasha Johnston, 30, who lives on the street, said that she had heard a loud commotion from outside after she had put her three-year-old son to bed.

She said: “I heard them shouting and swearing and I looked out my window and saw that there was around 12 of them.

“I thought that it was a fully blown fist fight between older men because of how aggressive their behaviour was.

“They threw a 2m metal pole into the garden of my parents-in-law who live across the road from us.

“I don’t know if they were aiming for the car or not.

“At the same time, a few of them were on the other side of the road and they started kicking my neighbour’s fence down. We went outside but they had gotten down further down the road at that point.”

Natasha said her husband Greg attempted to confront the youths with his father in tow but they had already “scattered”.

She said she “shuddered to think” if it had just been her alone at home with their infant son.

Natasha, who works as an executive assistant, said: “Carnoustie is a family-oriented town, so you don’t expect this kind of thing.

“It is worrying, because it would have been a group of 12 against my husband, or if it had me at home with my son. You just don’t know what they are going to do.”

Natasha has called on action to be taken by police to prevent further incidents taking place.

She said: “Something needs to be done about it, because it is beginning to become a problem in the area.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said they are aware of Tuesday’s incident.