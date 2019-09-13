Yobs repeatedly target 70-year-old woman’s home including pelting it with eggs at 5am

A 70-year-old woman in Scone is scared to leave her home after being a target of antiocial behaviour, including eggs being thrown at her property.

Norma McKenzie, who lives within the precinct of Robert Douglas Memorial Primary School in the Perthshire village, has had to call the police on numerous occasions in recent months because of youths drinking and vandalising her house and the school grounds.

In the most recent incident, her home was egged at around 5am on Saturday by a group of boys described as aged between 15 and 18.

Last year she had to replace her front window after a pellet from a BB gun left a hole in the double-glazing.

Norma’s daughter, Lynn Duffy, said her mother is now scared to leave her home and relies on friendly taxi drivers to take her to the front door whenever she does go on nights out with her family.

Local police area commander Ian Scott said: “The community policing team is aware of an incident at the weekend involving youths and is ensuring that patrols in the area are maximised.”