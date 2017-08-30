Hibs yob shouted vile homophobic abuse at Dundee players

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A football hooligan is facing a ban from matches after hurling homophobic abuse at Dundee FC players.

Jordan Taylor, 23, of Blandfield, Edinburgh, was spotted by stewards repeatedly directing the slurs at home players during the Dundee v Hibs match at Dens Park on Sunday.

Police were informed and officers made the decision to arrest him due to his behaviour, depute fiscal Trina Sinclair told Dundee Sheriff Court.

He appeared from custody and pleaded guilty to behaving in a manner likely to incite public disorder, swearing and shouting homophobic remarks, while on bail. No specific players are thought to have been targeted.

The court heard Taylor, pictured, had previously been subject to a football banning order for a similar offence in 2015 and had also previously served a prison sentence in 2016 for assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

He had also breached the peace in 2012 in another football-related incident.

Depute fiscal Trina Sinclair moved for Taylor to be given another football banning order.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence for a social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment until September 25 and granted Taylor bail.

The incident came during the same game where a new Dundee FC lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender supporters’ group unfurled their Proud Dees flag for the first time.

The new group is one of only a handful in the top flight.

A rainbow flag was unveiled during the game, which finished 1-1.

It was set up by lifelong Dundee fan Bradley Booth, 21, along with Michael Craig.

The creation of the group was inspired by a documentary presented by former Welsh rugby star Gareth Thomas, who is gay himself.

The documentary claimed that football was in the dark ages in respect of its attitude towards homosexuality.

Speaking after the launch, a Dundee FC spokesman said the club wanted to make everyone who went to Dens Park feel welcome.