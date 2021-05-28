Yobs cause hundreds of pounds of damage at Arbroath farm

Hundreds of pounds of damage was caused at a farm near Arbroath earlier this week by trouble-making youths.

Officers in the town said they were continuing to deal with antisocial behaviour in and around Arbroath.

Police said this included repeated incidents of youths attending local farms and causing damage to produce and property.

This included hundreds of pounds of damage to plants and crops within polytunnels at East Seaton Farm just to the north of Arbroath.

The incident took place between 5pm on Monday May 24 and 8am on Tuesday May 25.

Appeal to parents

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Youths congregating in these types of areas is an annual occurrence during the summer months, and officers will be patrolling known gathering places over the weekend.

“We would like to ask parents and carers to be aware of where your children are during the evening, what they are doing, and who they are with.

“If you have any information that could assist our inquiries, please call 101 or speak to any police officer. Our reference is incident 1114 of 25th May.”

Officers said on Thursday they would be stepping up their presence in the town in response to antisocial behaviour.

Several young people have already been spoken to police said on Thursday.

They added: “A number of youths have been warned regarding antisocial behaviour, while others have been charged with criminal offences.

“Local officers have also recovered a significant quantity of controlled drugs.

“Over the next few weeks officers will continue to undertake highly visible patrols in hot spot areas, engaging with the public and providing a reassuring presence to local residents and businesses.

“Any form of antisocial behaviour or criminality detected will be dealt with robustly and offenders charged.”