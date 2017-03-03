A Dundee garage boss says he has been left thousands of pounds out of pocket after his car was targeted by vandals.

Paul Donnelly, owner of APD Autocare based on Strathmartine Road, was left fuming after his yard was broken into.

The 35-year-old’s Dacia Logan MCV was trashed by the intruders — and police are now hunting a boy and girl seen in the area.

The car’s windows were smashed and its bodywork dented, and Paul estimates up to £3,000 of damage was caused.

Speaking to the Tele he said: “I’m honestly gutted. It is a 2016 Dacia Logan and I have only had it a few months, so as you can imagine I’m angry to say the least.

“I found all the glass shattered and the bodywork was a mess. The whole car was trashed.

“I think it was about 9.50pm last Thursday when they managed to get in and damage it. It was just out and out vandalism.”

He added: “I have already spoken to the police. We’ve got footage showing a few people around the place at about the same time this happened.

“This is the first time that I’ve suffered anything like this.

“It’s already had a major impact on my day-to-day life and business. Obviously, the car is off the road because it’s in such a state. Thankfully, I’ve got the company van at least.

“I would like to think they’d be able to get someone for it but we’ll wait and see.”

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Police Scotland is making inquiries into a vandalism at APD Autocare, Strathmartine Road, that happened sometime between 9.30pm and 10.10pm on Thursday February 23.

“Police are keen to trace a teenage boy and girl in connection with the incident. Anyone who has information that could assist officers with their inquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101. Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

Police have been called out to deal with a number of vandalism reports across Dundee in recent weeks.

Last week, an investigation was launched after tyres were slashed on vehicles parked in Findale Street, Emmock Woods Grove and Balmerino Road.