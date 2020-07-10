Yob hurled brick through woman’s window after she failed to show up for Dens Park rendez vous

An irate ex-boyfriend bombarded his former partner with abusive messages before launching a brick through the window of the house where she was staying.

Foul-mouthed Allan May, 54, went berserk after the woman ditched plans to meet him outside Dens Park on July 7.

The pair had only been seeing each other for a fortnight prior to the unsavoury incident, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

During his appearance from custody, May was warned by a sheriff to keep quiet or risk further punishment after he repeatedly interrupted proceedings.

Prosecutor Christine Allan told the court that at around 11.40pm, the woman heard the buzzer go off from the property she was staying in.

She could hear May’s voice from outside and banging the front door.

May said: “Open the ******* door. I can hear you walking around.”

Mrs Allan told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael: “All of the witnesses stayed quiet but a few minutes later, they heard a smashing sound. They could see that one of the windows had been smashed.

“A number of text messages were then sent from the accused saying ‘ya ******* wee AIDS victim’ and ‘wee cow. ******* Hep C.’”

May continued to send a barrage of messages, including one that read: “I’m letting every **** know you’re an AIDS and Hep C victim. Little slapper.”

Police attended and noticed the damage to the windowpane. Officers later caught up with May before cautioning and charging him.

May, of Sandeman Street, pleaded guilty to repeatedly contacting the woman, making derogatory remarks, attending the property uninvited, repeatedly shouting, swearing, striking a door, demanding entry, making threats and smashing a window.

Defence solicitor Paul Parker-Smith said that May was genuinely concerned about the prospect of contracting Hepatitis C from the woman but accepted that his client lost his temper.

“She did not turn up to the meeting at Dens Park,” Mr Parker-Smith said.

“His anger got the better of him. The bedroom window had no lights on so he threw the brick through the window knowing that nobody would be in danger.

“The messages that he sent were undoubtedly offensive.”

Sheriff Carmichael deferred sentence on May until September for reports to be prepared. He was released on bail.