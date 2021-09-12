Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 12th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Yes Sir, I Can Boogie singer Maria Mendiola dies aged 69

By Press Association
September 12, 2021, 3:00 pm Updated: September 12, 2021, 3:05 pm
Mariola Mendiola, from Baccara, has died.
Mariola Mendiola, from Baccara, has died.

One of the members of Baccara, whose 1977 disco anthem Yes Sir, I Can Boogie is the unofficial anthem of Scotland football fans, has died.

Maria Mendiola, who was one half of the Spanish duo, was best known for her rendition of the hit song.

Tony Denton Promotions confirmed the news of her death at 69 but could not give further information.

Que difícil se me hace publicar esto …. Mi querida María, maravillosa artista, pero para mí por encima de todo … Mi…

Posted by Baccara Official on Saturday, 11 September 2021

Cristina Sevilla, who replaced Mendiola in Baccara after she stepped aside due to arthritis in 2008, expressed her gratitude on social media in a message written in Spanish.

Yes Sir, I Can Boogie was first linked to Scottish football in 2015 when a video of Aberdeen and international defender Andy Considine signing the song in drag with others during his stag do was leaked on YouTube.

The hit track reached number three in one UK singles chart in mid-November 2020 when Scotland defeated Serbia in a Euro 2020 play-off, with footage of Considine and his team-mates dancing and singing along to the track going viral.

The song, which has since been covered by Goldfrapp, The Fratellis and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, was heard being sung loudly and proudly by Scotland fans throughout the tournament in 2021.

Si Ferry interview: How Dundee boy’s Open Goal podcast started Yes Sir, I Can Boogie revival