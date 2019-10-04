Yellow weather warning issued for Tayside as heavy rain ‘expected’

Dundee is set to be battered by tempestuous weather later tonight as Storm Lorenzo hits the east coast of Scotland.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning – indicating “low level impact” and potential disruption to travel – for large swathes of the UK on Sunday.

It runs across Dundee, Perth and inland parts of Perthshire and Angus such as Forfar, Brechin and Blairgowrie.

In Dundee, heavy rain is expected from later tomorrow turning extremely heavy overnight, with torrential rainfall expected until some time on Sunday afternoon.

The Met Office has warned of the risk of flooding on roads and the risk of power cuts.

The forecaster said: “Heavy rain may cause some transport disruption and flooding in places on Sunday.”