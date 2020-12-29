Yellow weather warning issued for more snow for Tayside and Fife

A weather warning for up to 10cm of more snow across Tayside and Fife has been issued.

The Met Office say that the whole region will be affected by the alert.

The weather warning will remain in place from 6pm on Wednesday until 2pm on Thursday.

The latest weather warning for more snow comes after Tayside and Fife awoke to a blanket of white on Tuesday morning.

The Met Office issued two weather warnings over the weekend, predicting up to 10cm of snow across higher ground.

However the Met Office said the snow would turn to rain towards the end of the warning period.

In a statement it said: “Showers are likely to merge into an area of rain, sleet and snow which is expected to move south across parts of eastern Scotland, northern and western England, and perhaps the far east of Wales overnight Wednesday, and through Thursday morning.

“Not all locations within this area will see snow, and indeed where it does snow it will not be snowing through the entire warning period.

“Accumulations of 1-3 cm are most likely, with larger accumulations (most likely 5-10 cm) confined to ground above 200 metres.

“Snow at low levels will quickly turn to rain across Scotland during early Thursday, becoming confined to ground above 500 metres.

“It will also steadily turn to rain at lower levels further south through the rest of the day whilst petering out.”