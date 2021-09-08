News Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms as flood alerts issued for Tayside and Fife By Ellie Milne September 8, 2021, 11:52 am Updated: September 8, 2021, 12:57 pm A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued across Scotland The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunder across the country as flooding could hit Tayside and Fife. The warning will be in effect across Scotland and much of the UK between 10am and 8pm on Thursday. Forecasters have said that heavy showers and thunderstorms can be expected with the potential for surface water flooding in some locations. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe