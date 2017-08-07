ANGUSalive has announced Beauty and the Beast as its Christmas pantomime at the charity’s Webster Memorial Theatre.

The show runs from Saturday December 9 to Sunday December 24 and is sponsored by local Renault, Dacia and Nissan dealership Mackie Motors.

Tickets for Beauty and The Beast are now on sale with an early bird offer available until 29 September.

Standard price tickets start at £13 (adult) and concessionary (£11).

A family ticket for two adults and two children costs £40, with concessionary rates and school performances available on selected dates.

Contact the box office for more details.