A Dundee tattoo artist has opened his heart about his nine years fighting cancer — and described them as the best and worst of his life.

Steve Barnes recently learned that the lung cancer he has been battling has spread to his lymph nodes.

Doctors have told him his condition is now inoperable and he is currently receiving treatment to try to stop the cancer spreading.

The 40-year-old was given the diagnosis after beating first bowel cancer and then liver cancer.

He was told he had lung cancer five years after being given the all-clear.

Steve told the Tele he is currently waiting for scan results to see if the chemotherapy is working.

He said: “The cancer is inoperable — there is nothing they can do about it.

“The drug I am taking can keep it at bay but if it isn’t working then they will stop it because it costs a lot and I will be put on radiotherapy again.

“They don’t know how long I have left — it could be any length of time.”

Steve, who is from Arbroath, has had half his bowel and liver removed, as well as a third of his lung.

He also underwent a year of chemotherapy, a month of radiotherapy and extensive surgery — spending a total of 25 hours in the operating theatre.

Steve said that after his first diagnosis medics feared he would not would survive as long as he has done — let alone after the second and third diagnoses.

Amazingly, he describes the years he has spent battling cancer as being “the best of his life”.

Steve, whose dream was to be a tattoo artist, said that it was his illness which led to him securing a job at the city’s Metalurgey tattoo shop.

He said: “When I was first diagnosed I went into the shop and I became friendly with the people there. It just carried on from there.

“I spent most of my time in the shop. I would go to the hospital for my treatment and then I would head back to the shop.

“I was learning while I was there, so it was the cancer that allowed me to fulfil my dream.

“The last nine years have been the best and the worst of my life – so many good things have happened to me while this has all been going on.”

Steve went on to open his own tattoo parlour, Red Cross, in Arbroath but was forced to close after his second diagnosis.

After he was given the all-clear he opened another shop, Man’s Ruin, in the same premises with a budget of just £300, but has had to close it following his latest setback.

He said he was convinced his positive attitude and determination not to “give in” to cancer had been key to his fight against the disease.

He said: “On TV you always seem to see people at their worst with cancer but that isn’t the reality.

“The way I have dealt with it is to almost be in a state of complete denial and make sure that I am still in control of my body.

“I will keep going as long as I can — hopefully it will be a long time.”

Steve has taken on a number of cancer-defying activities – including running a marathon just days after a major operation.