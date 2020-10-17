Perth swimming pool to be closed for a full year putting 80 jobs at risk

Perth Leisure Pool will remain shut for a full year as a result of the extensive damage caused by storm flooding in August, with 80 jobs under threat.

Members of staff have been given the devastating news that the popular facility is not scheduled to reopen until the end of September 2021.

About 16 feet of flood water entered the building’s pump room and left damage which is expected to cost upwards of £500,000 to repair.

The news will come as a massive blow to staff who have already spent several months on furlough while the facility was shut because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It will mean the loss, for the next 12 months, of the area’s centre for child and adult swim lessons as well as the training base for Perth City Swim Club.

Over the last few weeks work has been under way to assess the flood damage to the pool’s plant room, as a result of the exceptional rainfall during the storm in August.

Given the complexity and specialist nature of the repairs required, Thomson Gray Consultants has been appointed to project manage the works required to reinstate the venue.

The consultant project team has confirmed this work is estimated to take about 12 months to complete.

Perth and Kinross Council chief executive Karen Reid said: “Not being able to reopen Perth Leisure Pool is incredibly disappointing and will have an impact on our schools’ learn to swim programme, on local sports clubs and on the wider health and wellbeing of our communities.

“We will be working urgently with LAL to look at everything possible that we can collectively deliver while the work is ongoing.’

Paul Cromwell, chief executive of Live Active Leisure which operates the leisure pool, said: “We are devastated that this news comes at a time when we would be able to start reopening the venue after the lockdown and impact of Covid-19.

“It is also an incredibly anxious time for our highly skilled and loyal team of nearly 80 staff who are based at Perth Leisure Pool, and we will keep them fully updated on the options that we are investigating with Perth and Kinross Council.

“In the immediate short term, we will try and do everything we can for key user groups by providing access to other pools available in the area.”