Year of the Older Person: Jyoti Hazra’s speaks about years of service in Dundee and meeting the Queen

An 88-year-old equality activist dedicated to improving the lives of immigrants has shared his story of coming to Scotland.

Jyoti Hazra – a familiar figure to visitors at the Dudhope Multicultural Centre in Dundee – was born in the city of Kolkata (formerly Calcutta), India in September 1932.

His father was a well-known doctor in the area, which gave the family a privileged lifestyle.

The pensioner said: “Because my father was a doctor we were very high up in the society there, but I don’t really like to say that.

“It was a very different society, we had servants and things like that.

“My mother died when I was very young, maybe only four or five. She died of typhoid, back then there was no medicine for something like that.

“I also had a brother and two sisters, my brother also became a doctor like my father.”

Jyoti attended school and college in India before travelling to Glasgow University in 1952, where he studied mining and engineering.

While living in Glasgow he met and married his wife, a Scottish woman named Helen.

The pair had their first child, Anil, in 1958, and in 1960 the newly trained Jyoti and his family returned to India, where Jyoti got a job supervising a coal mine in the Indian state of Assam.

He said: “There were four mines there, good quality coal mines that were owned by a British company, but the mines in India were eventually nationalised.

“I was there from 1960 to 1966, and my daughter was born there, but we soon had to return because my son wasn’t keeping well.

“We came back to Edinburgh, because that’s where my wife Helen’s mother was from, and I got a job at an opencast mine just outside Glenrothes.

“That closed so I had to start looking for a new job. I was friends with a lot of educators at the time, and they suggested that I go into teaching, so I went to Moray House School of Education and got my qualification.”

In 1966, Jyoti took a job at Dundee College of Commerce after seeing an advert in the Courier.

While working as a mathematics lecturer at the school, the Indian immigrant began to get more involved in advocating for equal opportunities for others coming from foreign countries.

He said: “As someone different, of a different colour and from a different country, I started to talk about equal opportunities.

“I joined the GTC (General Teaching Council) and started to make sure that people coming from India were getting equal opportunities.

“I was also appointed by the city council to Equal Opportunities Committee, but a lot of the things I did were nationwide.

“In England they already had committees to look at race relations, but not in Scotland, so I helped bring them up here.”

In 2004, Jyoti teamed up with some other Indians living in Dundee to found Bharatiya Ashram, a group dedicated to promoting Indian culture in the city.

The charity, which is located at the Dudhope Multicultural Centre, offer classes for anyone who is interested, Indian or otherwise.

Jyoti said: “It’s a group of around 30 or 40 people, and it’s open to everyone. I’ll give you one example of what we do – Indian dancing. We have a class and it has everyone in it, Scottish people, French people, Indians, Muslims, Hindus, whoever wants to come.”

The OAP has already been awarded a Medal of the British Empire for his work, however he claims not to do it for fame.

He said: “I’m very proud, very proud, but I try my best not to be right at the front of it, because I don’t want all the awards and accolades.

“I hope that what we have done has a lasting impact, I remember that when I started doing this like this one or two people had issues, but I have to say that in Dundee I have never encountered anything or anyone bad.”