Year of the Older Person: ‘Dundee’s still my favourite’ says globetrotter George

A Dundee stalwart says his hometown is still his favourite place in the world, despite spending his life travelling the globe.

George McGregor, 78, spoke to the Tele about his RAF career and his time working offshore – as well as his passion for football – as part of Dundee’s Year of the Older Person.

Dundee Volunteer and Voluntary Action kickstarted the year with See Me Hear My Voice, a story-sharing campaign profiling senior Dundonians – and George was happy to share his unique tale.

After starting out working as a message boy at JF Robertson, George went onto get married to his wife Rosemary at a young age and had three children – George, Suzan and Derek.

© Supplied

George said: “I have had quite a unique life because I joined the RAF doing aerial photography and maps.

“I went to the Joint Air Reconnaissance Intelligence Centre at RAF Brampton in England and did a couple of years there before I was posted overseas with my family.

“We went to Cyprus to RAF Akrotiri in 1965 and it was a very turbulent time there, and then the whole squadron was moved to Malta.

© DC Thomson

“But then two Commonwealth countries were going independent – Mauritius and Kenya – so in 1967 I went to Mauritius to do maps.

“I will never forget landing in the airport and being driven to our accommodation. There were pyramids of stone all over the island and I eventually found out it was a volcanic island and they had been forced up out of the ground.

“Once I had completed that I thought I was going back home to Malta but we ended up going to Kenya because it too was leaving the Commonwealth and the government there needed maps done.

“I came back to Scotland in 1968 when I got a posting at RAF Pitreavie Castle, which was an operations base 200 feet underground, to do intelligence plotting for NATO to keep track of Russian missiles.

“But Dundee is still my favourite.”

© DC Thomson

After leaving the RAF he went to sign on at the Labour Exchange and ended up being offered a job there by the manager paying out dole money.

He added: “When I finished at the RAF I was on £27 a week and went down to £11 a week so it was difficult to get by, so I also worked part-time at Bowbridge Bar in Hilltown – we were not meant to, but I had to.

“I then went to work offshore for BP for 26 years – I managed to get through the interview even though I was told my hair was too long.

“In 1983 I was working on Forties Oil Field when we had a blow out – I was in a pressurised cabin right next to where it blew out and the whole thing was on fire, the inside door was ripped off its hinges.

“One of the scaffolders was shouting ‘help me, help me,’ because his hands were like paper, all his skin had burned off.

“But we managed to kill the fire and get it sorted out.”

After retiring in 1998, George was then able to dedicate his time to his real passion in life – football.

He said: “I played a lot of football, I was always Dundee daft.

© DC Thomson

“Unknown to my wife this was the time of Caniggia so I bought 40,000 shares in Dundee and started working on a voluntary basis.

“Rosemary is unbelievable, she has just finished a 2,000 piece jigsaw and it covers the whole table in the dining room and she is an unbelievable baker – although she detests anyone speaking about her.

“I thoroughly enjoy it, I do the hosting for investors and in the Andy Penman Lounge until the coronavirus pandemic started back in March.

“I am also the treasurer of Fairmuir Boys Club and started up the social club, and they celebrated their 50th anniversary last year – they have won 227 so far.

“I really enjoy it and it keeps me out of mischief.”

Dundee’s Year of the Older Person, which recognises the positive impact the older generation has on the city, is organised by Dundee Volunteer and Voluntary Action (DVVA) in partnership with Dundee City Council.

As well as the See Me Hear My Voice Campaign, there will also be events to help people with IT projects, plus link-ups with V&A Dundee and the Hope project.

Carole Anderson, development officer at Age Scotland said: “This is a truly worthy tribute to the dedication, enthusiasm and commitment of the city’s older people to make life as good as it can be for those around them.

“I am not aware of any other proposals like this in Scotland, and am looking forward to supporting this initiative and continuing to work with DVVA to champion older people.”