News / Dundee Arrest made after alleged Dundee 'fight in street', with man reportedly carrying weapon By Steven Rae and Matteo Bell September 10, 2021, 11:15 am Updated: September 10, 2021, 2:32 pm A man has been arrested following a huge police operation at an incident in Dundee today. At least nine police vehicles were seen parked in Yeaman's Lane, in the Lochee area, around 10.00am. One witness said the police dog unit was at the scene along with other officers.