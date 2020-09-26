A colourful bus covered with knitted donations from across the UK paid a visit to Dundee on Saturday.

With local lockdowns and care home visiting restrictions tightening, The People’s Friend yarn-bombed bus toured the nation in an effort to help combat loneliness amongst the over 65s.

In collaboration with Stagecoach, the bus started its journey in Torquay, before heading up to Barnsley and, finally, stopping in Dundee today, delivering magazines and knitted bunting to care homes along the way.

© Wire

It’s also raising funds for loneliness charity Re-engage’s telephone befriending service.

Angela Gilchrist, editorial director of The People’s Friend, part of DC Thomson, said: “Smiles have been in short supply for all of us this year, but especially so for those who live alone or who have been missing close contact with family and loved ones.

“We know that life is better when shared with a friend, so we decided to enlist the help of our hundreds of knitters across the UK to cheer up everyone who may be feeling lonely or downhearted right now.

“Our colourful bus was sure to brighten the day of anyone who saw it. And I believe it sends a message of hope, too, that even when times are tough, we can all share moments of joy.”

Re-engage CEO, Meryl Davies, said: “The Covid-19 crisis has intensified feelings of loneliness for many older people who have really struggled without regular social contact.

“We hope that older people who see The People’s Friend yarn-bombed bus will be reminded that they are not alone, and will get in touch with us to be matched with a volunteer with similar interests for regular, free calls.”

To donate to Re-engage, visit www.reengage.org.uk/donate.