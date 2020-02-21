Xplore Dundee’s travel centre relocating to new unit

Local bus operator Xplore Dundee is set to relocate its travel centre to an alternative site on Commercial Street.

It has agreed a deal with Shepherd Chartered Surveyors to relocate a few doors down from their Keiller Centre unit.

The deal is guaranteed for at least the next decade, and will give Xplore a larger space from which to dispense travel advice and sell tickets.

Christine McGlasson, managing director of the bus firm, said: “We had been searching for a while for new premises for our Travel Centre which had to fit specific criteria.

“We’re glad that Shepherd Commercial has helped us find a property which we believe will offer a significantly improved customer experience, as well as providing better facilities for our employees.”