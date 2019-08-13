Xplore Dundee’s 360 bus route axed due to low passenger numbers

Xplore Dundee are to axe the troubled 360 Circle bus route that serves key tourist destinations across the city due to low passenger numbers.

The route originally began as a three-month trial that was launched at the same time as the V&A opened its doors to the public.

It was operated using a fully electric bus worth £220,000 that was on loan from Northern Irish firm Wrightbus.

The 360 Circle service was introduced to link Dundee’s main tourist attractions. In addition to the V&A and Discovery Point, the route also serves The McManus as well as City Quay and the railway station.

Xplore Dundee previously made revisions to the service from customer feedback.

Changes in June saw the route regularly serve the Verdant Works – with stops on the Seagate being axed to facilitate this.

There have long been concerns about the viability of the 360 Circle route.

As early as last November a number of local people claimed that they rarely saw anyone using the service.

Bosses decided to extend the trial period of the service, saying that the service was a “leap of faith” and that they believed it was “important and necessary”.

However, in a statement posted online Xplore Dundee said: “Although we have initiated the early stages of the cancellation process, we will continue to monitor performance in the meantime.

“If there is a significant upturn in passenger numbers throughout the summer, we would be delighted to retain the service on a revised basis.”

It added: “Although this trial has not been the success we had hoped, we won’t be afraid to keep trying new things and to introduce innovative ways to get more people out of their cars and onto the busses.”

The 360 Circle route will operate for the last time on September 28.