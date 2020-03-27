Xplore Dundee to provide free travel to NHS staff until at least end of May

Xplore Dundee is thanking hardworking healthcare professionals by offering free travel for NHS staff on all its services from Sunday March 29.

Staff can board without charge by showing the driver their NHS ID badge.

Managing Director Christing McGlasson said: “It’s a small gesture in comparison to the tremendous work being done at the frontline and behind the scenes by everyone in NHS Tayside right now.

“We want to make things as easy as possible for them, to enable them to keep fighting this virus and proving vital care for those who need it most.”

The initiative will be in place until at least Sunday May 31 and reviewed regularly until the current public health crisis eases.

Key workers who are still travelling with Xplore Dundee are reminded to follow its social media channels and to check the firm’s website for the latest service updates.

Reduced timetables are in place temporarily, with a focus on maintaining vital access to locations such as Ninewells Hospital.