Xplore Dundee to increase bus service levels from June 28

Xplore Dundee is preparing to increase bus service levels from June 28, with a new set of timetables to be introduced.

The firm will welcome more customers back on board with their new timetables, which will see increase frequencies and more buses on the roads.

Managing director Christine McGlasson said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming more customers back on board after several weeks of operating a vastly reduced service.

“Buses are essential to the local recovery effort; we’re helping those returning to work, visiting the shops or meeting with friends and relatives by making more buses available to support physical distancing.

“I want to reassure those who haven’t travelled with us for a while that we have a series of measures in place to protect drivers and customers – and we’re asking people travelling with us to stay apart to stay safe.

“We’ll be keeping a very close eye on passenger numbers, increased traffic levels and capacity and where possible we’ll work to adjust timetables to carry as many people as we safely can in each phase of lockdown.”

The bus operator will also be making some changes to routes which had been planned for April but delayed due to lockdown.

Customers are being advised to plan their journeys carefully and extensive signage on board will help customers to keep a safe distance from the driver and other passengers.

Face coverings are now mandatory on public transport in Scotland and Xplore Dundee says that this will apply to all passengers and staff in public areas, although there will be exemptions.

Ms McGlasson added: “We’ve all noticed the clearer roads and the cleaner air over recent weeks. It’s a poignant reminder for us all that greener travel is the future. And it is a fantastic opportunity for us all to think about how we can play our part.

“Xplore Dundee plays a key role in helping people make better choices about greener, smarter ways to travel – fast, reliable buses are now more important than ever as the local economy begins to restart and recover.

“Now is the time to think about how public transport – along with active travel – can continue to reduce emissions in the city, and for people to return to bus so that we can lock in the benefits of reduced congestion and cleaner air for Dundee.”

For more information head over to Xplore Dundee’s website.