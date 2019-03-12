Xplore Dundee pledges to improve air quality but will not go for £8m Holyrood cash

Bus firm Xplore Dundee has reaffirmed its green credentials after it emerged it was not dipping into an environmental cash pot offered by the Scottish Government.

It has been revealed that the company has not applied for grants from a new £8 million Bus Emission Abatement Retrofit (Bear) fund.

That is despite a new low emission zone in Dundee being three years away and the vast majority of the firm’s buses being older.

Transport Scotland set the cash aside so firms can bring older buses up to newer emission standards.

Xplore used Bear cash in 2017 to retrofit seven double-deckers with eco-friendly tech. However, despite not applying for more cash, a spokeswoman said it remained “committed to improving air quality in Dundee”.

She added: “We’re very mindful of the plans for a low emission zone Dundee as we consider various options for further improving our fleet and therefore the environment around us, working alongside transport partners at the city council.

“We will continue to invest in measures which ensure we are playing our part in reducing pollution, tackling congestion and proving that the bus is the solution to pollution.”

A report published in January by Friends of the Earth Scotland suggests that 75 people in Dundee die each year because of air pollution.