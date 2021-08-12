Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021
Dundee

Xplore Dundee offers boost to late-night revellers as bus operator makes timetable changes

By Bryan Copland
August 12, 2021, 12:37 pm Updated: August 12, 2021, 12:43 pm
Xplore Dundee busy buses tracker
Xplore Dundee is making changes to its services.

Xplore Dundee is offering a boost to late-night revellers – by running more night-time services to every part of the city.

A new timetable comes into force on Monday in an effort to improve punctuality.

It includes the launch of more journeys at night, aimed at ensuring every area has a bus from the city centre after 11pm.

The services will be run on a trial basis to assess demand.

Xplore Dundee hopes to give a boost to late-night revellers by launching new services.

Xplore also says it will run new timetables for the festive period and public holidays, with buses running every 20 minutes during the day and some early morning services kept on for workers.

Christine McGlasson, managing director, said: “We’ve done a great deal of research to design schedules which are more suited to the new reality out on the roads.

“Traffic patterns have changed almost constantly since the pandemic began, and have only begun to show signs of settling down during the spring once the last lockdown was lifted.

End of social distancing on services

“Our mission is to make sure we get people where they need to go, when they need to get there.

“Our team have been working hard to devise the new timetables with this in mind, and I hope our customers will enjoy punctual and reliable journeys across the city.”

Meanwhile following changes to coronavirus rules, social distancing is now being dropped on Xplore buses.

However, face coverings are still a requirement on public transport.

Ms McGlasson added: “We’re pleased to be able to increase capacity on board our buses now, and we remain committed to keeping our customers and employees as safe as possible through enhanced cleaning, good ventilation and providing drivers with the necessary PPE to protect themselves and others.

Covid-19 public transport Dundee
Christine McGlasson wearing a face covering on board an Xplore Dundee bus.

“We’re asking our customers to do their bit by continuing to wear a face covering, unless you’re exempt, using hand sanitiser and planning your journeys in advance.

“Our app offers a busy bus tracker so that you can see how many passengers are on board each service and avoid any buses you consider to be too crowded for comfort.

“You can also take the bus to your nearest vaccination centre to get your jabs, pick up testing kits and help fight the virus.

“I’m proud that we’ve been able to serve our community right through this pandemic – and we’re still here, helping Dundee return to school, work and accessing the health services we all need to return to normal.”

All changes to the timetable have been summarised on the operator’s website.

