Xplore Dundee offers boost to late-night revellers as bus operator makes timetable changes

Xplore Dundee is offering a boost to late-night revellers – by running more night-time services to every part of the city.

A new timetable comes into force on Monday in an effort to improve punctuality.

It includes the launch of more journeys at night, aimed at ensuring every area has a bus from the city centre after 11pm.

The services will be run on a trial basis to assess demand.

Xplore also says it will run new timetables for the festive period and public holidays, with buses running every 20 minutes during the day and some early morning services kept on for workers.

Christine McGlasson, managing director, said: “We’ve done a great deal of research to design schedules which are more suited to the new reality out on the roads.

“Traffic patterns have changed almost constantly since the pandemic began, and have only begun to show signs of settling down during the spring once the last lockdown was lifted.

End of social distancing on services

“Our mission is to make sure we get people where they need to go, when they need to get there.

“Our team have been working hard to devise the new timetables with this in mind, and I hope our customers will enjoy punctual and reliable journeys across the city.”

Meanwhile following changes to coronavirus rules, social distancing is now being dropped on Xplore buses.

However, face coverings are still a requirement on public transport.

Ms McGlasson added: “We’re pleased to be able to increase capacity on board our buses now, and we remain committed to keeping our customers and employees as safe as possible through enhanced cleaning, good ventilation and providing drivers with the necessary PPE to protect themselves and others.

“We’re asking our customers to do their bit by continuing to wear a face covering, unless you’re exempt, using hand sanitiser and planning your journeys in advance.

“Our app offers a busy bus tracker so that you can see how many passengers are on board each service and avoid any buses you consider to be too crowded for comfort.

“You can also take the bus to your nearest vaccination centre to get your jabs, pick up testing kits and help fight the virus.

“I’m proud that we’ve been able to serve our community right through this pandemic – and we’re still here, helping Dundee return to school, work and accessing the health services we all need to return to normal.”

All changes to the timetable have been summarised on the operator’s website.