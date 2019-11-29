Xplore Dundee offering discount bus ticket prices all weekend

A Dundee bus company is getting involved with the Black Friday bargains.

Xplore Dundee is cutting its DaySaver down to £3 (from £3.70) today and all weekend.

And it is offering a further discount via the company’s app Xplore on Monday – known as Cyber Monday.

DaySaver Tickets will also be reduced to £3 as part of the deal.

For all those red-suited and booted for Dundee’s Santa Dash on Sunday there’s a £1 one-way offer for anyone heading to the event dressed in a Santa suit. Spectators can all club together and get a group ticket for £8 or on the app for £6.

Managing director Christine McGlasson insists the deals have every commuter in mind, whatever the occasion may be.

She said: “We have something for everyone this weekend – whether you’re Black Friday bargain hunting or Santa dashing, our special offers will provide great value travel around Dundee.

“And don’t forget that you can get on with contactless, meaning you’ll be on your way with just a beep of your bank card.”

Picture shows: One of Xplore Dundee’s very own Santa dashers takes his place outside the bus.