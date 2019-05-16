Xplore Dundee launches direct bus service between Dundee and Edinburgh Airport

Xplore Dundee is launching a direct service from Dundee city centre to Edinburgh Airport.
A tweet by the firm says the Edinburgh Airport Xpress service will commence on Sunday June 9.
It will run every 90 minutes and adult return tickets start at £18. Off-peak day returns by train currently start at £28.50.
The tweet adds: “More details and booking will be online soon.”