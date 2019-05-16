Thursday, May 16th 2019 Show Links
Xplore Dundee launches direct bus service between Dundee and Edinburgh Airport

by Stephen Eighteen
May 16, 2019, 11:11 am Updated: May 16, 2019, 11:17 am
Xplore Dundee is launching a direct service from Dundee city centre to Edinburgh Airport.

A tweet by the firm says the Edinburgh Airport Xpress service will commence on Sunday June 9.

It will run every 90 minutes and adult return tickets start at £18. Off-peak day returns by train currently start at £28.50.

The tweet adds: “More details and booking will be online soon.”

 

