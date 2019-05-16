Xplore Dundee launches direct bus service between Dundee and Edinburgh Airport

Xplore Dundee is launching a direct service from Dundee city centre to Edinburgh Airport.

A tweet by the firm says the Edinburgh Airport Xpress service will commence on Sunday June 9.

It will run every 90 minutes and adult return tickets start at £18. Off-peak day returns by train currently start at £28.50.

✈ Some exciting news – our brand new Edinburgh Airport Xpress service takes off on Sunday 9 June!! ➡️ Direct to the terminal from Dundee City Centre

🎫 Adult return from just £18

⏰ Every 90 mins, every day

📲 Free wifi on-board More details & booking will be online soon🖱 pic.twitter.com/UvVf0n1Tw7 — Xplore Dundee (@XploreDundee) May 14, 2019

The tweet adds: “More details and booking will be online soon.”