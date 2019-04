A Dundee man was fined and banned after being convicted of drink-driving.

Martin Hanton, of Douglas Road, pleaded guilty to having 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 microgrammes, on Hawkhill and Peddie Street on March 17.

The 31-year-old, who works as a vault handler for Xplore Dundee, was pulled over after being spotted swerving out of lane. Hanton was fined £400 and disqualified from driving for 15 months.