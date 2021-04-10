Xplore Dundee buses to return to full service as lockdown eases

Bus routes in Dundee are returning to full service from Monday as lockdown restrictions ease.

Xplore Dundee announced services which have been restricted during the pandemic will be returned to normal.

All routes will return to full service from Monday.

Managing director Christine McGlasson said: “We’re putting more buses out on the road, returning to 100% service on our busiest routes and deploying as many double deckers as we can to avoid overcrowding as more and more people return to school, workplaces and leisure activities.

“We’d also encourage customers to download and check the Xplore Dundee app, where they can find all of our up-to-date travel information and timetables and buy tickets.

“You will soon also be able to monitor how busy our buses are and track their whereabouts – allowing you to plan your journey from beginning to end.”

Xplore have also announced a new deals, tickets and subscriptions to aid post-lockdown travel.

The new tickets will be available on Xplore’s travel app from Monday.

Ms McGlasson said: “We recognise that people’s travel patterns are now very different to how they were before the pandemic.

“We need to make sure we’re offering the right options for those customers who want to plan in advance, but can’t commit to making daily or maybe even weekly journeys.

“These three new tickets have been designed with these customers in mind – they’re giving people the freedom to travel whenever they like and ensure they are getting the best value ticket for their needs.”

Further information on new tickets and service changes can be found on the Xplore website.