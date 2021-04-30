Xplore Dundee: Bus firm to open new travel centre for customers

Xplore Dundee, the city’s main bus operating firm, is to open a new travel centre for customers on Monday.

The shop is moving a couple of doors down, to 80-82 Commercial Street, where customers will be able to access the same services as previously including timetables, tickets and travel advice.

Managing director Christine McGlasson said: “We’re really pleased with our new Travel Centre – it’s bigger and brighter than our previous premises, with much more space for customers.

“Not only that but we’ve improved accessibility, with wider doorways at street level. The Travel Centre provides a really important service for our customers, as many people appreciate the ability to visit for information or get advice from a staff member in person.

“We’d encourage anyone who’s returning to our services for the first time after lockdown to visit the Travel Centre or our website for the most up-to-date information on the network and the latest timetables.”

It was announced last December that bus operator Xplore Dundee had been sold to Greenock-based firm, McGill’s Buses.

National Express, which owns Xplore Dundee for bus travel and Xplore More for coach travel, agreed to sell its Dundee operation to the operators.

The business, based at a site on East Dock Street, employs 350 people and has a fleet of 120 buses.

McGill’s, owned by brothers Sandy and James Easdale, will be licenced to operate 850 buses and have 1,200 employees, making it the biggest independent bus operator in the UK.

Until further notice, opening hours for Xplore Dundee’s travel centre will be: Monday: 10am – 5pm; Tuesday: closed; Wednesday: closed; Thursday: 10am – 14pm; Friday: 10am – 5pm.