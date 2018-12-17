Xplore Dundee announces rise in bus fares

Dundee’s main bus company has revealed a shake-up of its fares for 2019.

Single adult fares with Xplore are set to rise by 5p – but other prices, including multi-journey tickets, will be kept at existing rates.

The changes come into force on Sunday January 13 and will mean that short-hop fares will rise to £1.75 or £2.25, depending on the distance being travelled, although single fares bought on the mTicket mobile app will stay at this year’s prices.

Single fares on Angus services 138/139 will be revised and brought into line with Dundee city services.

Single fares for children and young people will be frozen, along with multi-journey passes, and young people aged 16-18 will be given a third off fares until their 19th birthday, with double discounts available on the app.

Students are also able to get money off their travel using the app, according to Xplore.

Managing director Christine McGlasson said: “It’s the second year in a row that we have frozen the prices of our best-value multi-journey tickets, as we recognise that everyone is continuing to face a financial squeeze at the moment.

“Although there will be a minimal rise in the adult cash single fare, this can be avoided by buying the ticket via our mTicket app, which will stay at the 2018 price.

“Bus fares in Scotland remain the lowest in the UK.”

As revealed earlier this month, Xplore is trialing new ticket machines across its fleet, with a view to investing in more modern technology which it says will strengthen security, speed up boarding and improve the payment process for both drivers and passengers.

The machines are also paving the way for contactless payments, which the company expects to be available early in the new year.