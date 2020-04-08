Xplore creates ‘Dundee emoji’ game – can you identify the 10 local landmarks?

Xplore Dundee has created a fun game to test people’s knowledge of the City of Discovery.

The bus firm tweeted a list of 10 landmarks or places in Dundee using emojis, asking people to guess them all.

We have printed the answers at the bottom of the page – how did you get on?

🤪 It's time for the Emoji Game: Dundee Edition! Below are ten places or landmarks in Dundee, listed in the form of emojis. Do you know your local stuff well enough to figure them all out? They get harder as they go… 👍 Like and share to challenge your friends! pic.twitter.com/GY598SJnfI — Xplore Dundee (@XploreDundee) April 7, 2020

Xplore pledged last month to provide free transport to NHS workers until at least the end of May, as the coronavirus crisis continues.

Key workers who are still travelling with Xplore Dundee are reminded to follow its social media channels and to check the firm’s website for the latest service updates.

Reduced timetables are in place temporarily, with a focus on maintaining vital access to locations such as Ninewells Hospital.

Answers: 1) Ninewells Hospital; 2) Lochee; 3) Kingsway; 4) Beechwood; 5) Cowgate; 6) Hawkhill; 7) Camperdown Park; 8) Baldragon; 9) Coldside; 10) Fintry.

