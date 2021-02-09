Xplore bus stranded on Dundee’s Arran Drive with onlookers ‘surprised they even attempted it’ before all services are suspended

An Xplore Dundee bus has been left stranded on Arran Drive in Charleston with onlookers shocked the route was even attempted with treacherous conditions resulting in services being suspended for a second time today.

The number 17 bus, which was headed up Arran Drive, became stuck due to the heavy snowfall due to Storm Darcy with other vehicles also struggling to travel up the road.

Kevin Carlin, who lives close by, said: “I was on my way to the local shop when I noticed that the bus was stranded. I was surprised that busses were even attempting to go up Arran Drive as it is quite a steep road anyway.

“There were a lot of other vehicles which were struggling to get up the road however they did make it up after a struggle and it only seemed to be the one bus which was stuck.”

© Supplied by Kevin Carlin

Xplore Dundee’s services were first suspended at 6am on Tuesday with some services, including the 17, being reinstated just before 11am.

However the operator once again cancelled all of its services at 3.45pm saying on social media: “All services are being suspended until further notice due to difficult and dangerous conditions on the road.

“Our whole team has tried its best and has done some tremendous work today but this decision is for the safety of our passengers and our staff.”