Tickets are still on sale for X Factor star Sam Bailey’s performance in Dundee this spring.

Gold-selling artist Sam, who won the ITV competition in 2013, will sing at Dundee’s Caird Hall on April 5 as part of her 32-date Sing My Heart Out tour.

Sam said: “For me, nothing is more rewarding than getting the chance to share my music with my fans live.

“My fans are so diverse, so there’s something for everyone from ballads to dance track and poppy numbers.

“There’s nothing worse than an album or show where every song is the same. Caird Hall is such a terrific venue, and I’ve always had such great support from my Dundee fans.

“I’m really looking to giving them my thanks by giving them an incredible live show.”

Until she won the X Factor, London-born Sam worked as a prison officer at HM Prison Gartree as well as performing on cruise ships, in clubs and at music festivals.

Under the mentorship of Sharon Osborne she received more than a million votes during the final weekend and was crowned winner of the show.

Each date will also include fundraising for the Rainbows Children’s Hospice, the chosen charity for the Sing My Heart Out tour.