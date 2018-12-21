X Factor star to perform in Dundee for Hogmanay event

A former Scottish X Factor hopeful will be helping to herald in the bells in Dundee on Hogmanay.

Ryan Lawrie took part in series 13 of the X Factor in 2016.

He finished in sixth position after being mentored by Nicole Scherzinger as part of the boys’ category.

The 22-year-old made it all the way to the six-chair challenge before being eliminated in week seven.

He will appear at Innis and Gunn Beer Kitchen on Hogmanay.

Ryan, who hails from North Lanarkshire, started his musical career posting covers on YouTube before being signed to a record company.

His first single You’re Free was released in 2013, and rose in the UK iTunes charts to number 39.

Tickets for the event at the Beer Kitchen on South Tay Street cost £10 and can be booked through Eventbrite.