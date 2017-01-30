Talented Dundonians who think they’ve got The X Factor will have the chance to shine.

Open auditions for the hit ITV show will take place at the Overgate on Friday February 10.

Those looking for a chance in the limelight should head along to the special booth in the lower mall between 11am and 5pm.

Although the likes of Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger won’t be in the City of Discovery themselves, the production crew will be on the look out for groups or solo singers aged 16 or over.

Bosses behind the show are looking for a range of fresh talent for the brand new series and are scouring all corners of the UK.

Who knows, the winner of this year’s show could come from Tayside? Last year’s winner Matt Terry signed a deal with record label RCA after the show finished in December.

Malcolm Angus, Overgate Centre manager, said: “This is a unique opportunity for aspiring singers and bands to let their talent shine in front of the influential X Factor Production Team.

“We are expecting a huge response on the 10th and would encourage interested talent who think they have what it takes to come to Overgate and meet the team.”