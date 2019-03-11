Writers read all about Dundee’s past for Local History Week

Local established and upcoming writers had the chance to read a mix of their original work and their favourite pieces by writers about Dundee’s past.

Amplifying Dundee was held in the city’s Central Library as part of a series of events in Local History Week.

Writers of all backgrounds recited prose and poetry pieces ranging from the 16th to the 21st Century, reflecting on the connections and changes between generations of Dundee writers.

James Barrowman and Erin Farley, who organised the event to show the creative side of the city, said: “Dundee has always been a poetry city with many prominent writers. We have been absolutely blown away by the range of pieces we heard and these people’s talent.”

n Picture shows Andy Jackson with his book Whaleback City and fellow writers Laura Strathern, Ed Smith, Paul Malgrati, James Barrowman and Hamzah Hussain.