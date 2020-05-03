Wrestling superstar thanks local author for helping to save a child’s life

An Angus author was left “floored” after a superstar wrestler sent him a video message thanking him for writing a book which saved a child’s life.

Chris Duke, an avid wrestling fan and author of children’s mental health book Lucy’s Blue Day, received the message from WWE star Kevin Owens.

Chris, who released Lucy’s Blue Day over 14 months ago, recently embarked on a tour of the UK as he spoke to primary school children about the book while highlighting “It’s OK not be OK” and sharing his own story.

Former WWE Universal Champion Owens explains in the video he had been contacted by an anonymous fan through the website Cameo, which delivers messages from celebrities.

The fan had informed him that Chris’s writing had helped save his daughter’s life, after it helped her overcome issues she was having with her mental health.

Chris, a father-of-three, was putting his youngest daughter to bed when the message from Owens came into his email inbox earlier this week.

Kevin Owens – Thank You Now that I’ve had time to reflect on this, and even more time to calm down, I want to send a message to the father of this little girl in question.First of all, sir, you are a great dad, to know and admit that your own little girl is struggling and actually doing something about it is a very brave move, especially at such a young age. You did everything you could to help her, and used all the tools available to you…I was just a tool.You clearly listen to your kids. When I went to your daughters school, and in any school, I talk about my love of wrestling, she has taken this information, and all the other information I gave across in my assembly and told you about it, and you have taken in every word.Thank you for the video. We are all struggling during these difficult times, and your gesture came at the precise right moment, so thank you, it was very kind, and very heartfelt and very generous.Thank YOU for allowing me to help your daughter, and thank YOU for noticing and helping your daughter in the way that was best for her.Thank you 🙂 Posted by Lucy’s Blue Day – Children’s Mental Health Book on Tuesday, 28 April 2020

During the minute long video message, Owens explains the anonymous fan had told him that the experience with the author had helped to “save the girl’s life”.

Chris said: “I was totally floored by that message from Kevin Owens, I’m a massive wrestling fan.

“I don’t know who the person is that has contacted him but I assume I’ve met his daughter at one of the events. We visited around 300 schools across the UK speaking about the book.

“I’ve since been in touch with Kevin via Twitter and I’ve sent him a copy of the book for his own daughter.”

During his tour of the country, Chris also touched on his appearance on hit ITV show This Time Next Year.

The show, hosted by Davina McCall, allows contestants to bring about a positive change in their lives over the course of a year.

Chris attempted to shed some of his 25 stone weight before entering the wrestling ring for the first time to perform.

The former DJ – who has since went on to lose over 12 stone – has been telling children at these talks that anything is possible.

He added: “I had goal of being a wrestler, radio DJ, an author and a dad and tell the kids what I was able to achieve whilst admitting I’ve suffered with bouts of depression.

“I’m overwhelmed to hear the book has helped someone, as I say this was originally just a book for my daughter and before you know it there is a crowdfunding page and the book is all over the country.

“My wife Lisa has been working hard behind the scene to get me to all these schools and without her help I wouldn’t able to achieve all this.”

Chris has also released a second Ebook called, Lucy’s In Lockdown to highlight the current Coronavirus pandemic.

The book which is a available for free has already been downloaded over 5000 times.